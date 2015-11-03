D.C. Circuit mulls whether Labor Department finding can be challenged

A federal appeals court appeared inclined to let consignment company Rhea Lana Inc challenge the U.S. Labor Department’s determination that its so-called consignor-volunteers are employees under federal wage and hour laws.

At oral arguments on Monday, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit identified legal consequences flowing from the department’s determination letter - a key element for deciding whether the letter was a final agency action fit for a court challenge.

