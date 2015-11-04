FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oasis sees 'successful' 2016 despite low oil prices
#Market News
November 4, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Oasis sees 'successful' 2016 despite low oil prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Oasis Petroleum Inc

* Chief Executive Tommy Nusz says expects ‘successful 2016 even if we don’t see a more bullish commodity backdrop’

* Expects Q1 2016 production to match Q4 2015

* Says expects to hedge more oil production as market allows

* Says legacy drilling rig contracts end in December

* Says plans to negotiate for less-expensive drilling rig contracts for 2016

* Says Oasis Well Services fracking all of company’s new wells

* Says expects to spend less than $350 million in 2016 on drilling & completion of new wells

* Says board has yet to approve full 2016 capital budget

* CEO says would be ‘challenging’ to sell Oasis Well Services unit in current market

* Says expects double-digit returns in core Bakken zone with WTI oil prices around $55/barrel

* Says expects Oasis Midstream Services unit to generate $60 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2015, 50 percent above prior estimates

* Says rapid growth of Oasis Midstream Services unit offers ‘significantly stronger position’ to sell minority stake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
