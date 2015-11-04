FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Retrophin responds to U.S. Senate investigation on drug pricing
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Retrophin responds to U.S. Senate investigation on drug pricing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Retrophin Inc

* Retrophin responds to Senate investigation, spokesman says pharmaceutical pricing that strikes the right balance between affordability and innovation is of legitimate concern

* Retrophin spokesman says will work with special committee

* Retrophin focused on pipeline of promising drugs for patients with catastrophic diseases rather than on acquiring and re-marketing old therapies

* Retrophin says committed to therapies being available at minimal or no cost to patients Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.