#Market News
November 5, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Continental Resources says open to JV for STACK shale acreage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc

* Says capex of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion needed to maintain 200,000 boe/d production average into 2016

* Says cash flow neutral with $50/barrel oil prices

* Says 75 percent of its Bakken crude now transported via pipe

* CFO: ‘We won’t be subject to any borrowing base redetermination’

* CFO says working to maintain investment-grade credit rating

* CEO says won’t keep 8 rigs in North Dakota if oil prices don’t recover

* Chief Executive Harold Hamm reiterates hope U.S. oil export ban can be lifted by end of 2015

* Says 60 percent of acreage in STACK shale play in Oklahoma held by production

* Says may be open to joint venture to develop STACK shale acreage in Oklahoma

* Expects fourth quarter capex to be between $350 million to $400 million

* Expects production to be 64 percent to 65 percent oil for fourth quarter

* Says has contract flexibility to cut Bakken rig count from eight to three

* Says ‘plenty of spare capacity’ among Bakken oilfield service providers should oil prices recover

* Says 20 to 25 Bakken wells have been completed but company has purposefully delayed bringing them online

* CEO says no intention to hedge oil prices at $50/barrel, level forecast to hit cash-flow neutrality Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

