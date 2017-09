Nov 5 (Reuters) - Apache Corp

* Apache exec says company expects $500 million in proceeds from asset sales in q4

* Apache CEO says in negotiations with a joint venture partner for its Montney acreage in Canada

* Exec says company expects more asset impairments in Q4

* Apache Corp says it will fund its 2016 capital plan with cash from operations