Nov 5 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc

* Canada’s transport minister says government has not been formally approached on aid to Bombardier; will wait and see

* Canadian transport minister, asked about possible ban on bombardier jets using Toronto Island Airport, says city carrying out study

* Canada transport minister says if social license is not there for pipelines, there will probably be increased oil-by-rail transport Further company coverage: (Reporting By Randall Palmer)