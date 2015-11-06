BRIEF-EOG Resources to focus 2016 capital on completing DUCs

Nov 6 (Reuters) - EOG Resources Inc

* Says expects first production from East Irish Sea in United Kingdom by end of 2015

* Says has not drawn on any of $2 billion credit revolver

* Says Delaware Basin acreage should become ‘significant top tier contributor’ to company’s growth

* Says has cut Bakken well costs 20 percent from 2014

* CEO Bill Thomas says: ‘The U.S. is on an oil production decline’

* CEO says highest use of capital in 2016 will be to complete drilled-but-uncompleted wells

* CEO: ‘We are not depending on a rebound to high oil prices’

* Says has ‘an incredible amount of flexibility with our capital’

* Says has few service contracts that would tie up capital

* CEO says has ‘pretty much ruled out any of the bigger M&A possibilities’

* Says ‘need a little bit better commodity price than we have right now’ to raise dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)