FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-EOG Resources to focus 2016 capital on completing DUCs
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy and Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
Cyber Risk
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EOG Resources to focus 2016 capital on completing DUCs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - EOG Resources Inc

* Says expects first production from East Irish Sea in United Kingdom by end of 2015

* Says has not drawn on any of $2 billion credit revolver

* Says Delaware Basin acreage should become ‘significant top tier contributor’ to company’s growth

* Says has cut Bakken well costs 20 percent from 2014

* CEO Bill Thomas says: ‘The U.S. is on an oil production decline’

* CEO says highest use of capital in 2016 will be to complete drilled-but-uncompleted wells

* CEO: ‘We are not depending on a rebound to high oil prices’

* Says has ‘an incredible amount of flexibility with our capital’

* Says has few service contracts that would tie up capital

* CEO says has ‘pretty much ruled out any of the bigger M&A possibilities’

* Says ‘need a little bit better commodity price than we have right now’ to raise dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.