Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Nov. 9, 2015
November 9, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Nov. 9, 2015

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, Nov. 9

9 a.m. - The National Business Institute presents a day-long seminar on foreclosures and workouts, focusing on how to handle troubled real estate loans. The course will cover the nuts and bolts of the foreclosure process, including title issues, loan modification options and liability issues after a foreclosure. At the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle. See www.nbi-sems.com

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MjR1ze

