BRIEF-USW lends support to Century Aluminum's campaign against China subsidies
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-USW lends support to Century Aluminum's campaign against China subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers union, which represents workers at several U.S. aluminum smelters that will reduce or shutter production in the coming months, lent its support on Monday to a Century Aluminum campaign against cheap Chinese exports.

* USW, largest industrial union in North America with 1.2 million active and retired workers, joins China Trade Task Force (CTTF), a recently-launched pressure group supported by Century Aluminum, controlled by Glencore Plc

* “We join the CTTF in calling on the administration to present the Chinese government with a simple choice: either remove your illegal subsidies on aluminum or face swift retaliation,” USW International President Leo Gerard says in a statement

* Until USW announcement, Century had been sole member of task force

Source: Joint CTTF/USW press release (Reporting By Luc Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
