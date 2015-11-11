FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steelworkers join offensive against Oaktree in Molycorp Ch. 11
November 11, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

Steelworkers join offensive against Oaktree in Molycorp Ch. 11

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The United Steelworkers went on the attack on Tuesday against a revised incentive plan for executives at Molycorp Inc, calling it part of the bankrupt rare earths miner’s bid to hand itself to its largest lender, Oaktree Capital Management LP.

The union said the modified incentive plan would reward senior executives who have “apparently decided to do the bidding of Oaktree while forsaking the interests of nearly every other constituency,” according to papers filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MA75k2

