DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Day of Sale: 11/17 STATE OF CONNECTICUT GENERAL WEEK OF 650,000 Aa3/AA/AA OBLIGATION BONDS 11/16 $585MM 2015 SERIES F $65MM 2015 SERIES G - GREEN BONDS MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 11/16

KROLL: AA

Day of Sale: 11/17 NEW JERSEY TRANSPORTATION TRUST WEEK OF 626,800 A3/A-/A- FUND AUTHORITY 11/16 EXP/EXP/ TRANSPORTATION PROGRAM BONDS 2015 SERIES AA MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 11/17 SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 450,000 // MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 11/18 THE ILLINOIS STATE TOLL HIGHWAY WEEK OF 400,000 // AUTHORITY 11/16 TOLL HIGHWAY SENIOR REVENUE BONDS, 2015 SERIES B MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 11/18 CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 345,000 /A/ SENIOR SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING 11/16 BONDS SERIES 2015A TAXABLE CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/18 MIAMI BEACH REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY WEEK OF 343,385 A1/A/ CONSISTING OF: 11/16 $306,045M SERIES 2015A REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS $ 37,340M SERIES 2015B TAXABLE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: SERIES 2015A (TAX-EXEMPT)

SERIES 2015B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE)

Day of Sale: 11/18 NEW YORK CITY MUNICIPAL WATER WEEK OF 338,630 // FINANCE AUTHORITY 11/16 WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM SECOND GENERAL RESOLUTION REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: FISCAL 2016 SERIES BB FISCAL 2016 SERIES BB-1 FISCAL 2015 SERIES BB-2 MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 11/16/2015

Day of Sale: 11/17 CITY OF DALLAS, TEXAS WEEK OF 197,080 /AA/AA+ (DALLAS, DENTON, COLLIN AND 11/16 ROCKWALL COUNTIES) GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: (TAX-EXEMPT)

Day of Sale: 11/17 CITY OF MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA WEEK OF 193,000 Aa3/AA-/ RESORT TAX REVENUE BONDS, 11/16 SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 11/17 STATE OF MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 177,325 Aa2/AA/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/16 SERIES 2015F (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2026-2035

Day of Sale: 11/18 PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 122,240 Aa1/AA+/AA+ PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS 11/16 (PROFESSIONAL SPORTS FRANCHISE FACILITY PROJECT) (TAXABLE AND TAX EXEMPT) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 11/18 LONG ISLAND POWER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 117,230 Baa1/A-/A- ELECTRIC SYSTEM GENERAL REVENUE 11/16 BONDS, SERIES 2015B NEW YORK MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2035 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 11/17 CITY OF PHOENIX CIVIC IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 117,000 A1/A+/ CORPORATION JR. LIEN AIRPORT 11/16 REVENUE AND REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 11/17 MISSISSIPPI GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 116,270 Aa2/AA/ BONDS, SERIES 2015G 11/16 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 11/18 MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 112,635 Aa2/AA/NR AGENCY 11/16 SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: SERIES 178 (NON-AMT) SERIES 179 (NON-AMT) SERIES 180 (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 11/17 COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY WEEK OF 111,000 Aa3/A+/ STATE PROPERTY & BUILDINGS 11/16 COMMISSION REVENUE & REVENUE REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035 REMARK: ROP: 11/18/2015

Day of Sale: 11/19 SAN FRANCISCO STATE BUILDING WEEK OF 102,870 // AUTHORITY 11/16 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (STATE OF CALIFORNIA SAN FRANCISCO CIVIC CENTER COMPLEX) 2015 SERIES A MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 11/16/2015

Day of Sale: 11/17 HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 100,000 A1/AA-/ AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF MISSOURI 11/16 EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015A & TAXABLE EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS 2015B MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 11/19 TROY CAPITAL RESOURCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 75,000 A3/A/ NEW YORK, RENSSELAER POLYTECHNIC 11/16 INSTITUTE PROJECT MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2016-2029 TERM: 2032, 2035

Day of Sale: 11/17 WISCONSIN HOUSING AND ECONOMIC WEEK OF 73,000 Aa3/AA/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 11/16 HOUSING REVENUE BONDS-2015 SERIES A (NON-AMT), B (AMT) AND C (NON-AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 01/18/2015

Day of Sale: 11/19 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 67,160 Aa2/NR/AA ADMINISTRATION 11/16 MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESIDENTIAL REVENUE BONDS 2015 SERIES B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 11/18 CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA WEEK OF 61,265 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/16 CONVERTIBLE CAPITAL APPRECIATION BONDS, SERIES 2015-A1 CURRENT INTEREST BONDS, SERIES 2015-A2 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York REMARK: KROLL: AA

SERIES 2015A-1 DUE: 2040 AND 2045

SERIES 2015A-2 DUE: 2017-2030&2035

Day of Sale: 11/17 OAKLAND STATE BUILDING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 58,970 // LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 11/16 (ELIHU M. HARRIS STATE OFFICE BUILDING) 2015 SERIES A MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 11/16/2015

Day of Sale: 11/17 CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 58,905 // CFD NO 2006-1 (MARBLEHEAD COASTAL) 11/16 2015 SPECIAL TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/18 MISSOURI HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 56,000 /AA+/ COMMISSION 11/16 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE BOND (FIRST PLACE HOMEOWNERSHIP LOAN

PROGRAM) 2015 SERIES C (NON-AMT) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2016-2030 TERM: 2035, 2036

Day of Sale: 11/19 TOM GREEN COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 53,500 Aa3/AA/ COMBINATION TAX AND LIMITED SURPLUS 11/16 REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2018-2035 TERM: 2038

Day of Sale: 11/16 TUSTIN CONTROL FLOOD DISTRICT 06-1 WEEK OF 51,820 /BBB+/ (TUSTIN LEGACY-COLUMBUS VILLAGES) 11/16 CALIFORNIA SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas

Day of Sale: 11/19 GROSSMONT UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 51,000 Aa3// DISTRICT 11/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CALIFORNIA SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/17 NEW HAMPSHIRE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 50,000 Aa2// AUTHORITY, SERIES 2015B 11/16 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver CITY OF SAN ANTONIO (CPS ENERGY) WEEK OF 45,660 Aa2/AA-/AA- REMARKETING-MANDATORY TENDER 11/16 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 11/19 COLORADO HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 45,000 /A-/ AUTHORITY VALLEY VIEW HOSPITAL 11/16 ASSOCIATION PROJECT MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2019-2030 TERM: 2035, 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 11/19 COLORADO HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 43,445 NR/NR/NR AUTHORITY 11/16 REVENUE REFUNDING & IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015A&B (SUNNY VISTA LIVING CENTER PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 11/18 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 39,900 /BBB/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 11/16 (BEVERLY COMMUNITY HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION) SERIES 2015 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2019-2025 TERM: 2030, 2035, 2045

Day of Sale: 11/17 PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1 OF WEEK OF 38,000 // COWLITZ COUNTY ELECTRIC 11/16 DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BOND MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: ROP: 11/16/2015

Day of Sale: 11/17 HIGHLANDS COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD WEEK OF 37,975 A3/AA/ FLORIDA CERTIFICATES OF 11/16 PARTICIPATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2032 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 11/19 REDDING JOINT POWERS FINANCING WEEK OF 37,170 NR/NR/A+ AUTHORITY 11/16 ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 2015 SERIES A CALIFORNIA MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 11/17 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AND WEEK OF 34,710 // REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF 11/16 TOWN OF BROOKFIELD, WISCONSIN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee CITY OF FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 33,640 NR/A-/NR WATER & SEWER REFUNDING AND 11/16 CONSTRUCTION REVENUE BONDS MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2016-2030 TERM: 2035, 2040

Day of Sale: 11/17 CAPITAL TRUST AGENCY WEEK OF 32,115 NR/NR/NR FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS 11/16 (TALLAHASSEE TAPESTRY SENIOR HOUSING PROJECT), SERIES 2015 CONSISTING OF: $30,200M SERIES A TAX EXEMPT BONDS $ 1,915M SERIES B TAXABLE BONDS MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte REMARK: SERIES A BONDS DUE: 2035; 2045&2050

SERIES B BONDS DUE: 2023

Day of Sale: 11/18 MORGAN HILL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 32,000 Aa1// 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 11/16 BONDS SERIES B FEDERALLY TAXABLE CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/17 BOYERTOWN AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 30,000 /AA/ BERKS & MONTGOMERY COUNTIES 11/16 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 11/17 SAGINAW TOWNSHIP COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 29,435 Aa1// DISTRICT, SAGINAW COUNTY, 11/16 2015 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/19 THORNTON DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 28,240 /A/ COLORADO 11/16 TAX INCREMENT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2037

Day of Sale: 11/17 CITY OF WESTBROOK, MAINE WEEK OF 26,265 Aa3/AA/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 11/16 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 11/17 SAN GORGONIO MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE WEEK OF 25,750 A3/NR/NR DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA RIVERSIDE 11/16 COUNTY, 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 11/17 IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 25,350 // HOSPITAL REVENUE BOND ANTICIPATION 11/16 NOTES, SHENANDOAH MEDICAL CENTER SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 11/16 CLARK COUNTY SPECIAL IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 25,000 // DISTRICT NO 159 SUMMERLIN VILLAGE 11/16 16A LOCAL IMPROVEMENT BONDS 2015 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/19 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 24,385 Aa2/NR/AA ADMINISTRATION 11/16 MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESIDENTIAL REVENUE BONDS 2015 SERIES A (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 11/18 GENERAL AUTHORITY OF SOUTHCENTRAL WEEK OF 24,165 /BBB/ PENNSYLVANIA 11/16 (HANOVER HOSPITAL) REVENUE BONDS, 2015 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2030 REMARK: RATINGS: (STABLE) WEATHERFORD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 23,222 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 11/16 $23,222,383 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 11/19 CARROLLTON FARMERS BRANCH TEXAS WEEK OF 23,045 Aaa/AAA/ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 11/16 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: 2016, 2028-2032

(Aa1/AA+)

Day of Sale: 11/18 COUNTY OF UNION, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 21,735 // ENTERPRISE SYSTEMS REVENUE BONDS 11/16 SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 11/18 NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE WEEK OF 21,230 Aaa// AUTHORITY 11/16 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE PROGRAM CLASS I BONDS 2015 SERIES E (MBS PASS-THROUGH PROGRAM) (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TERM: 2037

Day of Sale: 11/17 WEST CHESTER BOROUGH, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 20,895 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/16 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 11/18

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 20,750 // MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY 11/16 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2037

Day of Sale: 11/19 EAGLE COUNTY, COLORADO WEEK OF 19,075 Aa2/NR/NR REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 11/16 PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 11/17 NEWARK HIGHER EDUCATION FINANCE WEEK OF 18,915 /BB/ CORPORATION 11/16 EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS (A+ CHARTER SCHOOLS, INC) SENIORS 2015A AND SENIORS 2015B (TAXABLE) MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford

Day of Sale: 11/19 SOUTH JORDAN REDEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 16,700 /AA/AA+ AUTHORITY, UTAH 11/16 SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver TAYLORS COMMUNITY SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 14,475 // CORPORATION, INDIANA 11/16 TAX-EXEMPT GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver SOUTH CAROLINA ASSOCIATION OF WEEK OF 14,435 A2/A-/ GOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS 11/16 EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES CORPORATION FOR CHESTERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT INSTALL PURCHASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 11/18 WAUKEGAN, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 14,090 A2// TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/16 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 11/19 HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES COMMISSION OF WEEK OF 14,000 Aaa// MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MARYLAND 11/16 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT BONDS - 2015 SERIES A-1 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 11/16/15

Day of Sale: 11/17 NEW JERSEY HOUSING & MORTGAGE WEEK OF 12,000 /AA+/ FINANCE AGENCY 11/16 MULTIFAMILY CONDUIT REVENUE-TRENT CENTER WEST SR. APARTMENTS PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 11/19 CITY OF RACINE WEEK OF 11,195 /AA-/ RACINE COUNTY, WISCONSIN 11/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: BONDS DUE: 6/1/2016 & 2017 AND

12/1/2017-2029

Day of Sale: 11/17 PALMERTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 10,000 /AA/ PENNSYLVANIA 11/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2035 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 11/17 NORTH MUSKEGON PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 9,915 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 11/16 MUSKEGON COUNTY, 2015 REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $2,215M - SERIES A $7,700M - SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/18 CHSD NO. 218 (OAK LAWN), ILLINOIS WEEK OF 9,900 /AA/ MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2029-2032 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 11/19 HICKMAN MILLS C-1 SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,700 /A-/ MISSOURI 11/16 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATIONS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/19 NAPERVILLE PARK DISTRICT, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 9,600 Aaa// LIMITED TAX PARK BONDS 11/16 SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 11/17 VERSAILLES EXEMPTED VILLAGE SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,555 Aa2// DISTRICT DARKE AND SHELBY COUNTIES 11/16 OHIO SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX SERIES 2015 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 11/18 CITY OF MIDDLETON WEEK OF 9,500 // DANE COUNTY, WISCONSIN 11/16 CONSISTING OF: $6,500M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A $3,000M GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES, SERIES 2015B **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: SERIES 2015A DUE: 2020-2032

SERIES 2015B DUE: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 11/17 WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,480 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 11/16 SERIES 2015A MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2026

Day of Sale: 11/16 PENNSBURY SCHOOL DISTRICT BUCKS WEEK OF 9,355 Aa2// COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL 11/16 OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES B OF 2015 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2031

Day of Sale: 11/18 CCSD #34 (GLENVIEW), ILLINOIS WEEK OF 9,290 Aaa// CONSISTING OF: 11/16 $5,660M LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION $3,630M UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: SERIES A DUE:

Day of Sale: 11/16 PARISH OF PLAQUEMINES, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 9,050 /AA/ SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 11/16 SERIES 2015 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2029 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 11/18 COWILITZ COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 9,000 A1// SPECIAL SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING 11/16 BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 11/19 VILLAGE OF ADDISON DUPAGE COUNTY WEEK OF 8,945 /AA/AA+ ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/16 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 11/16 NORTH OLMSTED,OHIO WEEK OF 8,785 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED 11/16 $6,525M LIMITED TAX $2,260M UNLIMITED TAX MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus UPPER DUBLIN SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,765 Aa3// MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2029 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 11/19 WESTPORT, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 8,560 Aaa/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 11/16 SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2029

Day of Sale: 11/19 BRAZOSPORT COLLEGE DISTRICT, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,520 Aa2/AA-/ LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 11/16 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas REMARK: 2016, 2028-2033

Day of Sale: 11/17 WASHINGTON STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 8,500 // COMISSION, REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 11/16 SKYLINE AT FIRST, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2045

Day of Sale: 11/18 CITY OF SANTA ROSA HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,325 /A/ DISTRICT 11/16 (SONOMA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 2015 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 11/19 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF BRENTWOOD WEEK OF 8,185 /AA/ BOROUGH, PENNSYLVANIA 11/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia

SERIAL: 2017-2023 CITY OF HOT SPRINGS, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 8,000 /AA/ WATERWORKS REVENUE BONDS 11/16 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2040 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: /A+/

Day of Sale: 11/17 WESTERN WESTMORELAND MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 7,560 /AA/ AUTHORITY REVENUE, PENNSYLVANIA 11/16 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2017-2040 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 11/18 LUCAS METROPOLITAN HOUSING WEEK OF 7,340 NR/A+/NR AUTHORITY 11/16 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2015 (OHIO) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 11/19 MINERAL WELLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,249 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 11/16 $7,248,825.65* UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 11/18 POTSDAM CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,020 // NEW YORK 11/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 11/17 CITY OF DEER PARK, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,000 Aa2/AAA/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/16 BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 11/16 CITY OF BURLINGTON, VERMONT WEEK OF 7,000 A2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION PUBLIC 11/16 IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2025 TERM: 2030, 2035 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: Baa2/

Day of Sale: 11/18 HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF WEEK OF 6,900 NR/AA+/NR DURHAM 11/16 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (MORREENE ROAD APARTMENTS) SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 11/19 NORTHEAST HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 6,295 // FACILITIES CORPORATION 11/16 EDUCATION REVENUE (EAGLE ADVANTAGE SCHOOLS, INC) SENIORS 2015A & B MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford REMARK: A: S&P AAA PSF

B: S&P BBB-

Day of Sale: 11/17 OREGON FACILITIES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 6,180 // REVENUE BONDS 11/16 REDMOND PROFICIENCY ACADEMY, SERIES 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 11/18 SOUTH CAROLINA ASSOCIATION OF WEEK OF 5,805 A2/A-/ GOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS 11/16 EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES CORPORATION FOR CHESTERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT INSTALL PURCHASE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 11/18 FRENSHIP INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,400 Aaa/NR/AAA DISTRICT 11/16 (LUBBOCK AND HOCKLEY COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015C MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 11/19 CUYAHOGA FALLS CITY, OHIO WEEK OF 5,100 NR/NR/ VARIOUS PURPOSE BOND ANTICIPATION 11/16 NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/18 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 4,875 /A/ LOCAL GOVERNMENT LOAN PROGRAM 11/16 REVENUE )CITY OF RIVER ROUGE LOCAL PROJECT), SERIES E MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/17 GROVE CITY, OHIO WEEK OF 4,800 Aa2// TAXABLE SPECIAL OBLIGATIONS 11/16 NONTAX REVENUE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/17 MONTAGUE AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 4,700 /AA-/ COUNTIES OF MUSKEGON & OCEANA, 11/16 2015 REFUNDING, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 11/19 SOMERSET COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 4,600 A1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/16 SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2028 REMARK: RATINGS: (STABLE) KENT, OHIO WEEK OF 4,500 Aa2// BANK QUALIFIED 11/16 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: SERIALS/TERMS

Day of Sale: 11/08 TOWNSHIP OF LITTLE FALLS WEEK OF 4,400 /AA-/ IN THE COUNTY OF PASSAIC, NEW 11/16 JERSEY GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 11/19 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,050 NR/NR/NR DISTRICT NO. 411 11/16 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 11/16 MORGAN HILL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,000 Aa1// CALIFORNIA 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/16 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES A TAX EXEMPT MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/17 MENIFEE UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,000 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO 11/16 2014-1 2015 SPECIAL TAX BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 11/17 ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI WEEK OF 3,855 // NEIGHBORHOOD IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 11/16 (STR OF CHARLES@NOAH‘S ARK INFRASTRUCTURE & SITE IMPROVEMENT PROJECT-PHASE THREE A IMPROVEMENTS) SERIES D MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/17 BAYFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 10JT-R WEEK OF 3,570 Aa2// COLORADO 11/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2028

Day of Sale: 11/17 SPRINGDALE, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 3,500 /A+/ GENERAL OBIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 11/16 SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2032 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 11/18 MIDDLE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WABASH WEEK OF 3,385 /AA+/ SBC AVPT FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS OF 11/16 2015 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2016-2018 HAZELWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,985 /A+/ ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MISSOURI 11/16 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/17 WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,915 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 11/16 TAXABLE SERIES 2015B MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas

Day of Sale: 11/16 HALLSVILLE R-IV SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 2,645 /A+/ BOONE COUNTY, ILLINOIS 11/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 11/18 OAK HILLS LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,540 Aa3// BOARD OF EDUCATION CERTIFICATES OF 11/16 PARTICIPATION SERIES 2015 HAMILTON OHIO BUILDING IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 11/17 TUSTIN CONTROL FLOOD DISTRICT 06-1 WEEK OF 2,420 /BBB+/ (TUSTIN LEGACY-COLUMBUS VILLAGES), 11/16 CALIFORNIA SPECIAL TAX BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas

Day of Sale: 11/19 GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,000 Aa1// WISCONSIN RACINE, KENOSHA AND 11/16 WALWORTH COUNTIES GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIESJ 2015-2016D MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2025

Day of Sale: 11/19 TOWN OF GREENTOWN SEWAGE WORKS WEEK OF 1,530 // REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 11/16 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2016-2028 TOWNSHIP OF LYONS, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 1,365 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/16 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver ROSELLE PARK DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,335 /AA/ (DUPAGE COUNTY, ILLINOIS) 11/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING PARK BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2026

Day of Sale: 11/17 OREGON FACILITIES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 475 // REVENUE BONDS 11/16 REDMOND PROFICIENCY ACADEMY SERIES 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 11/18

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 7,263,276 (in 000‘s)