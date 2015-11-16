Week Ahead in Employment: Nov. 16, 2015

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Nov. 16

9 a.m. - The American Bar Association is hosting its 30th annual National Institute on Executive Compensation, a two-day event featuring updates on compensation issues from practitioners and government officials. Featured speakers include David Fredrickson, associate director and chief counsel of the Securities and Exchange Commission's corporate finance division; Robert Neis, benefits tax counsel at the Treasury Department; and Stephen Tackney, deputy associate chief counsel of the Internal Revenue Service's tax exempt and government entities division. The event will be held at the ABA's office on Connecticut Ave in Washington, D.C. For more information see: bit.ly/1H0RMkb.

