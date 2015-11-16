FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Employment: Nov. 16, 2015
November 16, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Nov. 16, 2015

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Nov. 16

9 a.m. - The American Bar Association is hosting its 30th annual National Institute on Executive Compensation, a two-day event featuring updates on compensation issues from practitioners and government officials. Featured speakers include David Fredrickson, associate director and chief counsel of the Securities and Exchange Commission's corporate finance division; Robert Neis, benefits tax counsel at the Treasury Department; and Stephen Tackney, deputy associate chief counsel of the Internal Revenue Service's tax exempt and government entities division. The event will be held at the ABA's office on Connecticut Ave in Washington, D.C. For more information see: bit.ly/1H0RMkb.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HONbSi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
