Franklin Templeton and Stockton, California, to square off in Chap. 9 appeal

Stockton, California and Franklin Templeton Investments will square off before a bankruptcy appellate panel on Thursday for another round in their long fight over whether the city’s restructuring plan treats the asset manager unfairly.

Jones Day lawyers working for Franklin have been attacking the Chapter 9 plan defended by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe and confirmed over a year ago by Judge Christopher Klein of the Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of California.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HWtjwn