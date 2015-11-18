FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Capital One's attorneys' fees come out of its own wallet
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 18, 2015 / 11:13 PM / 2 years ago

Capital One's attorneys' fees come out of its own wallet

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Capital One Financial Corp cannot recover attorneys’ fees it incurred in fending off five infringement claims and an appeal by Intellectual Ventures, a federal judge held Tuesday.

Although Intellectual Ventures aggressively pursued “weak and problematic” claims, its actions did not meet the standard the U.S. Supreme Court set for fee awards in patent cases last year in Octane Fitness v. Icon Health, U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga in Alexandria, Virginia, ruled.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1X8GBaP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.