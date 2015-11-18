Capital One's attorneys' fees come out of its own wallet

Capital One Financial Corp cannot recover attorneys’ fees it incurred in fending off five infringement claims and an appeal by Intellectual Ventures, a federal judge held Tuesday.

Although Intellectual Ventures aggressively pursued “weak and problematic” claims, its actions did not meet the standard the U.S. Supreme Court set for fee awards in patent cases last year in Octane Fitness v. Icon Health, U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga in Alexandria, Virginia, ruled.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1X8GBaP