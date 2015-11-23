BRIEF-Pfizer ceo says deal would give company "unemcumbered access to the full value of (pfizer) balance sheet"

Allergan Ceo Saunders Says Pfizer Jak

* Says will be able to enhance share buybacks “going forward”

* Allergan ceo says growth of its pharma business can be accelerated after pfizer merger

* Allergan ceo says planned pfizer merger should not hurt “prarmaceutical momentum” of allergan products

* Pfizer cfo says top priority to get integration of allergan right, but dividends,share repurchases, more deals, will remain priorities

* Allergan cfo says a main advantage of merger deal would be to sell allergan products in 70 new markets abroad

* Inhibitor anti-inflammation drugs could be developed for dermatology, gastroenterology uses

* Pfizer ceo says 2 year delay in deciding whether to split pfizer into two pieces is reasonable, given need to integrate allergan

* Allergan ceo says combined company’s discovery, development capabilities will create “powerhouse” drugmaker

* Pfizer cfo says his comppany would be able to split by 2019 if ongoing financial analysis determines a split makes sense

* Allergan ceo says eyecare franchise will remain in california

* Pfizer cfo says expected 17 to 18 percent tax rate by 2017 for merged company should remain constant thereafter

* Pfizer cfo says company’s long term goal is for dividends to remain about 50 percent of company earnings

* Pfizer cfo says deal would increase company’s access to global cash, which could be used for dividends, share buybacks, capital expenditures

* Pfizer ceo says deal would give company “unemcumbered access to the full value of (pfizer) balance sheet” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: