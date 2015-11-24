XYZ.com defeats false-advertising suit by Verisign

Nov 23 -

Startup internet domain registrar XYZ.com didn’t violate false advertising laws by touting its own success or by claiming that “all the good real estate” in the .com universe had been taken, a federal judge ruled Friday in a lawsuit by industry leader Verisign Inc.

Senior U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton of the Eastern District of Virginia said that statements by XYZ.com and its founder, Daniel Negari, did not violate the Lanham Act because they were either true or matters of opinion, and that even if they were false, Verisign had not shown it suffered any damages as a result.

