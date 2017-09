DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Nov 24 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- STATE OF KANSAS DEPARTMENT OF WEEK OF 400,000 Aa2/AAA/AA+ TRANSPORTATION HIGHWAY REVENUE 11/30 BONDS SERIES 2015 B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 312,440 Aaa/AAA/ MICHIGAN REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 11/30 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION WEEK OF 301,880 A1//A+ TURNPIKE REVENUE BONDS SERIES B OF 11/30 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 12/01 DORM AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF WEEK OF 292,000 Aa3//A+ NEW YORK 11/30 STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK DORMITORY FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP 12/1

Day of Sale: 12/02 BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 241,890 Aaa/AAA/AAA OF TEXAS SYSTEM CONSISTING OF: 11/30 $126MM PERMANENT UNIVERSITY FUND BONDS TAXABALE SERIES 2015C AND $115,890 PERMANENT UNIVERSITY FUND BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 2015C: DUE 7/1/20145

2016: 17-35

Day of Sale: 12/01 THE METROPOLITAN ST. LOUIS SEWER WEEK OF 233,620 Aa1/AAA/AA+ DISTRICT WASTEWATER SYSTEM 11/30 IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015B MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045 REMARK: ROP: 11/30

Day of Sale: 12/01 DELAWARE TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY WEEK OF 222,000 A1/AA-/ U.S. 301 PROJECT REVENUE BONDS - 11/30 SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP 12/1

Day of Sale: 12/02 OHIO WATER DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 210,000 Aaa/AAA/ STATE OF OHIO WATER POLLUTION 11/30 CONTROL LOAN FUND REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 12/03 ADAMS COUNTY, COLORADO WEEK OF 179,175 Aa2/AA/NR REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT 11/30 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 12/01 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY LOCAL WEEK OF 155,000 // GOVERNMENT LOAN PROGRAM REVENUE 11/30 DETROIT WATER & SEWERAGE DEPARTMENT SEWAGE DISPOSAL SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING 2ND LIEN LOCAL PROJECT SERIES 2015C MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2021-2035

Day of Sale: 12/02 ARIZONA BOARD OF REGENTS WEEK OF 134,000 Aa3/AA/ ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY 11/30 SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS - SERIES 2015D MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 12/01 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY LOCAL WEEK OF 128,000 // GOVERNMENT LOAN PROGRAM REVENUE 11/30 DETROIT WATER & SEWERAGE DEPARTMENT WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING LOCAL PROJECT SERIES 2015D MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 12/02 GEORGIA HOUSING AND FINANCE WEEK OF 111,000 /AAA/ AUTHORITY 11/30 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE BONDS - 2015 SERIES B-1 (NON-AMT) & B-2 (AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 12/02 CITY OF NEW ORLEANS WEEK OF 100,000 /A-/BBB+ LOUISIANA WATER REVENUE BONDS 11/30 SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 12/02 CITY OF NEW ORLEANS WEEK OF 100,000 /A/BBB+ LOUISIANA SEWERAGE SERVICE REVENUE 11/30 BONDS - SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 12/02 SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 100,000 Aa2/NR/AAA 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/30 DEDICATED UNLIMITED AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX BONDS (ELECTION 0F 2008, SERIES I) MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland REMARK: CABS: 16-17, 31-39

Day of Sale: 12/02 OKLAHOMA WATER RESOURCES BOARD WEEK OF 99,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA REVOLVING FUND REVENUE BONDS 11/30 CLEAN WATER PROGRAM - SERIES 2015 (MASTER TRUST) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP 12/1

Day of Sale: 12/02 TAHOMA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 409 WEEK OF 84,665 Aa3// UTGO 2015 STATE SCHOOL BOND 11/30 GUARANTHY PROGRAM MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 12/03 MIAMI-DADE COUNTY FLORIDA WEEK OF 82,730 NR/AA-/A+ SOLID WASTE SYSTEM REVENUE 11/30 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 12/02 PEORIA GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 60,325 /AA+/ REFUNDING 2015, ARIZONA 11/30 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 12/03 SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 50,000 // AUTHORITY HOMEOWNERSHIP MORTGAGE 11/30 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2027 REMARK: 45 PAC

Day of Sale: 12/02 BELLINGHAM SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 45,000 /AA+/ UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/30 AND REFUNDING 2015 STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM, WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 12/02 CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 33,005 A1/AA/A LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/30 REFUNDING BONDS 2015A REFUNDING BONDS 2015B (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 12/01 SOUTH KING FIRE AND RESCUE WEEK OF 32,000 /AA+/ UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/30 2015A WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2023-2035

Day of Sale: 12/01 PEORIA GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 30,275 /AA-/ ARIZONA 2015 11/30 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 12/03 CONNECTICUT HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 30,105 Aaa/AAA/NR AUTHORITY HOUSING MORTGAGE FINANCE 11/30 PROGRAM BONDS 2015 SERIES E CONSISTING OF $19,810 SUBSERIES E-1 10,295 SUBSERIES E-2 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2030 TERM: 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045, 2050, 2055

Day of Sale: 12/02 MAINE STATE HOUSING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 30,000 // MORTGAGE PURCHASE BONDS 11/30 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2021-2026 TERM: 2030, 2035, 2040 REMARK: 45 PAC

Day of Sale: 12/01 CITY OF LAS VEGAS, NEVADA WEEK OF 29,500 // SPECIAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 812 11/30 (SUMMERLIN VILLAGE 24) LOCAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 12/03 HERRIMAN CITY, UTAH WEEK OF 27,190 /AA-/ SALES AND FRANCHISE TAX REVENUE 11/30 BONDS $20,650,000 SERIES 2015A $6,540,000 REFUNDING SERIES 2015B MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland

Day of Sale: 12/03 ADAMS COUNTY, COLORADO WEEK OF 26,905 // SCHOOL DISTRICT #12 11/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2020 REMARK: Colorado State Intercept: AA2/AA-

Day of Sale: 12/02 WISCONSIN HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 25,725 NR/NR/ REFUNDING REVENUE SAINT JOHN‘S 11/30 COMMUNITIES 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 12/01 IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY HOSPITAL WEEK OF 25,350 MIG 2// REVENUE BAN SHENANDOAH MEDICAL 11/30 CENTER 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis REMARK: DUE: 2018

Day of Sale: 12/02 2015 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF WEEK OF 25,000 /AA/ PARTICIPATION EVIDENCING THE DIRECT 11/30 UNDIVIDED FRACTIONAL INTERESTS OF THE OWNERS THEREOF IN LEASE PAYMENTS TO BE MADE BY THE SANTEE SCHOOL DISTRICT (SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: /A+/ STABLE

Day of Sale: 12/03 SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 25,000 Aa3/AA/ AUTHORITY 11/30 REVENUE BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2036-2040 SOUTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 24,995 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 11/30 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2027 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 12/01 CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY BOARD WEEK OF 22,000 Aa3/A+/ OF TRUSTEES GENERAL REVENUE 11/30 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 12/02 NEW JERSEY HOUSING AND MORTGAGE WEEK OF 20,400 /AA+/ FINANCE AGENCY MULTIFAMILY CONDUIT 11/30 REVENUE BONDS (CARVER HALL APARTMENTS PROJECT) SERIES 2015CC MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: MANDATORY TENDER: 12/1/2017

Day of Sale: 12/02 BABCOCK RANCH, FLORIDA WEEK OF 20,000 // COMMUNITY INDEPENDENT SPECIAL 11/30 DISTRICT SPECIAL ASSESSMENT REVENUE BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2021, 2026, 2036, 2046

Day of Sale: 12/03 IDAHO HOUSING & FINANCE ASSOCIATION WEEK OF 20,000 NR/NR/ TAX-EXEMPT MORTGAGE-BACKED 11/30 SECURITIES (TEMS) SERIES C G-2 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 12/03 CITY OF JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 19,380 A3/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 11/30 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2019-2036

Day of Sale: 12/02 RHODE ISLAND INFRASTRUCTURE BANK WEEK OF 18,335 NR/AAA/AAA SAFE DRINKING WATER REVOLVING FUND 11/30 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015A (GREEN BONDS)(POOLED LOAN ISSUE) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 12/02 WISCONSIN PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 17,675 NR/NR/ FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE VISTA 11/30 GRANDE VILLA 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 12/02 GLENDALE, COLORADO WEEK OF 15,395 /AA-/ TAXABLE EXCISE TAX REVENUE 11/30 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2028 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 12/03 ORCHARD VIEW SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 15,340 /AA-/ COUNTY OF MUSKEGON 11/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS $ 3,340M - SERIES A $12,000M - SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 12/01 TEJON RANCH PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 15,275 // FINANCING AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 11/30 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 2008-1, 2015 SPECIAL TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 12/02 TUSTIN COMMUNITY FACILITIES WEEK OF 13,825 NR/NR/NR DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 11/30 (TUSTIN LEGACY-RETAIL CENTER) SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas

Day of Sale: 12/02 STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE WEEK OF 12,000 /AA/ UTAH 11/30 UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY RESEARCH REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2019-2030

Day of Sale: 12/02 COLUMBUS-FRANKLIN COUNTY FINANCE WEEK OF 11,800 /AA-/ AUTHORITY TAXABLE R&D REFUNDING 11/30 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015B OHIO CAPITAL FUND FINANCING STATE OF OHIO REFUNDABLE TAX CREDIT COLLATERALIZED MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati SERIAL: 2017-2025

Day of Sale: 12/02 GLENDALE COLORADO WEEK OF 11,085 /A+/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 11/30 REFUNDING MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2025 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 12/03 HEALDSBURG UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 11,000 Aa2/AA/NR CALIFORNIA 11/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI WEEK OF 10,365 NR/NR/ TAX INCREMENT & IMPROVEMENT 11/30 DISTRICT REVENUE BONDS (WEST CLAY EXTENSION REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT - RPA 1) SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 12/01 VILLAGE OF LYONS, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 10,180 // GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/30 SERIES 2015 A,B,C,D TAX-EXEMPT MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 10,000 // INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 11/30 UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE TOWN & COUNTY UTILITIES PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2036

Day of Sale: 12/03 HERMITAGE MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 10,000 // PENNSYLVANIA 11/30 REVENUE BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2030 DANIEL BOONE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/ BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 12/01 RHODE ISLAND HEALTH & ED BUILDING WEEK OF 10,000 A1/NR/ CORP (PROVIDENCE PUBLIC SCHOOL) 11/30 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 12/02 ROSE TREE MEDIA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 /AA/ DELAWARE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2024 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 12/02 SOMERSET AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,665 // SOMERSET COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 11/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 12/03 CITY OF LONGVIEW, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,400 /AA+/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 11/30 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 12/01 MUNICIPALITY OF BETHEL PARK WEEK OF 9,175 // GENERAL OBLIGATION 2015 11/30 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 12/02 PENNFIELD SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 9,165 /AA-/ COUNTIES OF CALHOUN & BARRY, 11/30 2016 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 12/02 WYOMING AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,000 /AA/ PENNSYLVANIA 11/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2024 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UL: /A+/ CITY OF MASON WEEK OF 9,000 Aaa// WARREN COUNTY, OHIO 11/30 VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2035 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 12/03 CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 9,000 Aa1/AAA/ SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS, 11/30 SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 12/03 ESSEX COUNTY IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 8,795 A3/AA-/ (PARK TERRACE/GROFE HOUSE APT) 11/30 PROJECT REVENUE BONDS, NEW JERSEY MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago TERM: 2015, 2035, 2040, 2045, 2053

Day of Sale: 12/02 CADDO PARISHWIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,645 /AA-/ LOUISIANA GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL 11/30 REFUNDING MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2019-2033

Day of Sale: 12/02 RENO COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,590 Aa3/NR/ NO. 308 GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/30 REFUNDING 2016, KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2021-2026

Day of Sale: 11/30 AUGUSTA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,500 A1/NR/ NO 402 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 11/30 2015 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2030

Day of Sale: 12/02 VALLEY VIEW INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,415 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 11/30 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas

Day of Sale: 12/01 MIAMI COUNTY PUBLIC BUILDING WEEK OF 8,165 Aa3// COMMISSION 11/30 MIAMI COUNTY, KANSAS LEASE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City REMARK: 16, 22-25; 28, 31, 35, 40, 45

Day of Sale: 12/01 CLEAR BROOK CITY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 8,120 /AA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 11/30 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston

Day of Sale: 12/01 BUTLER COUNTY AREA VOCATIONAL- WEEK OF 7,635 // TECHNICAL SCHOOL AUTHORITY 11/30 BUTLER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 12/01 SOUTH KING FIRE AND RESCUE WEEK OF 7,000 /AA+/ UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 11/30 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 12/01 FORT BEND COUNTY MUD # 133, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,735 A3// UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 11/30 SERIES 2016 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 12/01 BALDWIN BOROUGH, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 6,295 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 11/30 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2032 REMARK: UL: /A/ PALM SPRINGS FINANCING AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 6,000 /AA/ CALIFORNIA 11/30 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 12/01 BRUCEVILLE-EDDY INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 5,945 // SCHOOL DISTRICT (MCLENNAN, FALLS 11/30 AND BELL COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SEIRES 2015 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio

Day of Sale: 12/01 SCHOOL DISTRICT #20 DUPAGE COUNTY WEEK OF 5,285 /AA/ ILLINOIS (KEENEYVILLE) 11/30 LIMITED GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2029 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 12/02 WISCONSIN PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 5,205 NR/NR/ FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE VISTA 11/30 GRANDE VILLA 2015B TAXABLE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 12/02 ESCALON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,100 // GENERAL OBLIGATION 2012 ELECTION 11/30 2015B CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 12/02 DEVINE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,040 /A+/ TEXAS 11/30 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 12/01 HARRIS COUNTY MUD #401, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,800 Baa2// UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 11/30 SERIES 2016 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 12/02 GROVE CITY, OHIO WEEK OF 4,765 Aa2// SPECIAL OBLIGATION NONTAX REVENUE 11/30 BONDS, TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 12/01 LEAVENWORTH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,675 Aa3/NR/ 458 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 11/30 2016 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 12/01 EMERY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,500 Aa3// CALIFORNIA 11/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2010 ELECTION, 2015 SERIES E MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 12/02 SAINT CROIX CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,995 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY 11/30 NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2021

Day of Sale: 11/30 FORT BEND COUNTY LEVEE IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 3,930 A2// DISTRICT NO. 19 11/30 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified COOPER INDEPEDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,680 /AAA/ TEXAS 11/30 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2030 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Bank Qualified

Underlying Rating A+

Day of Sale: 12/02 EMERY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,000 Aa3// CALIFORNIA 11/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 12/02 SONORA SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 2,000 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 11/30 ELECTION OF 2010, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 12/02 FALMOUTH GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 1,895 NR/AAA/ REFUNDING 2015, MAINE 11/30 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2026

Day of Sale: 12/01 MCCABE UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 1,530 /AA-/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 11/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2014 ELECTION, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 12/01 EDNA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,500 /AA-/ TEXAS 11/30 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION RFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas LOCKWOOD R-1 SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,225 NR/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2015 11/30 MISSOURI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 12/03 TUSTIN COMMUNITY FACILITIES WEEK OF 980 NR/NR/NR DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 11/30 (TUSTIN LEGACY-RETAIL CENTER) SPECIAL TAX BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,548,175 (in 000‘s)