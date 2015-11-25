FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Brazil's GOL October capacity fell 5.1 pct, demand 9 pct
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Brazil's GOL October capacity fell 5.1 pct, demand 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) -

* Brazil’s GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA said on Wednesday that domestic seat capacity fell 5.1 percent in October while demand fell 9 percent.

* The Brazilian airline filled 76.1 pct of its seats in October, 3.3 percentage points less than a year earlier.

* International capacity fell 1.8 percent while demand fell 4.7 percent cutting seats filled to 70.8 percent, 2.2 percentage points less than in October 2014.

* Passengers carried in October fell 10.6 percent to 3.1 million compared with a year earlier while total passengers carried in the first ten months of 2015 was 32.4 million, little changed from October 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jeb Blount)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.