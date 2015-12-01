FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-S&P 500 vs 200-DMA still a key sign post
December 1, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-S&P 500 vs 200-DMA still a key sign post

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** The Nasdaq 100 is flirting with new highs, but the S&P 500 vs 200-DMA likely more significant for market’s direction from here on

** Recovery off summer/fall lows has been concentrated and narrow with large-cap tech leading way higher

** That said, recent rally off mid-Nov lows has seen some broadening, including modest turn higher in Russell 2000 / Russell 1000 ratio as small-caps see some seasonal bargain-hunting

** Market internals such as advance/decline lines and new high/new low ratios have ticked up, although absolute levels remain tempered

** SPX reclaimed 200-DMA, now 2065.18, on Nov 18, and still has potential to exceed its May high. Chart: link.reuters.com/qaj26w

** From 2012 to 2014 SPX V-bottom reversals back over its 200-DMA led to new highs without index first closing back under it

** Last 2 instances in summer/fall 2015, however, have not led to new highs

** Nevertheless, with SPX above key long-term MA, there is still potential to move closer to disparity resistance line which would allow for an index close in 2140 area

** SPX closes below 200-DMA will damage bull prospects and re-threaten key support at 2017.22 (Messaging: terence.gabriel.tr.com@reuters.net)

