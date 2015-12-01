FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Chips quietly rip higher
December 1, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Chips quietly rip higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index gaining 1 pct in midday trade and challenging its late Oct high at 685.78

** JP Morgan notes in a midday roundup that “SOX has quietly ripped higher over the last few days,” though adds no single catalyst to attribute

** Marvell Technology, Micron Technologies, and NVIDIA Corp all posting healthy gains on the day, gaining 4.7 pct, 3.7 pct, and 2.4 respectively

** A handful of semis companies among those due to present at Credit Suisse’s Annual TMT conference this week

** Recent move higher takes SOX to essentially flat on the year. It has rallied nearly 14 pct QTD

** Technically, daily historical volatility measures appear poised to rise with this strength suggesting a breakout above the late Oct high should have some legs. Chart: link.reuters.com/mej26w

** In that event, the index can then quickly move up to at least the 710 area, ahead of the 751.21 mid-2015 peak

** Falling back under 200-DMA, now 671.95 can suggests a stalled upside thrust (Messaging: terence.gabriel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

