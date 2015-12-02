FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-The Nasdaq 100 has its FANGs out
#Market News
December 2, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-The Nasdaq 100 has its FANGs out

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet hit record highs lifting the Nasdaq 100 closer to its own all-time highs

** Two Janet Yellen appearances, US payrolls data, ECB and OPEC meeting -- enough to keep broader indices in check meaning investors are back playing what seems the only game in town -- the runaway rally in FANG (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google)

** Facebook the only one in group not hitting a record on Wednesday, less than 3 pct from its life high

** Momentum clearly there, say JPM analysts, adding people increasingly nervous about missing a year-end melt-up rally

** Nasdaq 100 probes above its early Nov high with the “FANGs” out in force which can clear the way toward its 4816.35 all-time high

** FANGs setting up for healthy year-end gains with FB up 20 pct, AMZN up 33 pct, NFLX up 26 pct, and GOOGL up 23 pct so far this quarter

** YTD, NFLX and AMZN top 2 performing stocks in NDX with 157 pct and 91 pct gains

** FANG stocks trade with NTM PE multiples significantly above the market, but momentum continues to win the day in these names

** NDX, meanwhile, now faces major resistance hurdle at its all-time high seen in 2000 at 4816.35

** NDX’s fall back under 4486 then 200-DMA, now 4454, will turn trend down again (Messaging: terence.gabriel.tr.com@reuters.net; Messaging: vikram.subhedar.tr.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
