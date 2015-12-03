BUZZ-Nasdaq 100 remains the market's driver

** Nasdaq 100 only major index to have exceeded its summer/fall highs, and until FANG momentum fades, still has potential to challenge, and exceed, its all-time high seen in 2000

** That said, with major indices fractured, and DJI - DJT spread back to its highs, volatility looks poised to pick up into year-end

** Nevertheless, momentum centered in NDX leaders including FANG group

** Add in Microsoft, with its 19 pct YTD gain, and NDX continues to power higher

** This despite Apple lagging with a tepid gain of just 5 pct for the year

** Technically, NDX all-time high at 4816.35 should be a major barrier. Chart: link.reuters.com/sem26w

** Additional levels can be found at 4828 Fibo projection and 1-year resistance line in 4900/4910 area

** Despite NDX looking to challenge its all-time high, diverging monthly RSI continues to warn the index is vulnerable

** Therefore, risk should build for a reversal in event the 4816/4910 zone is reached

** Immediate NDX fall back under 4486 then 200-DMA, now 4454, should turn its trend down again (Messaging: terence.gabriel.tr.com@reuters.net)