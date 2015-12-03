FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Nasdaq 100 remains the market's driver
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2015 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Nasdaq 100 remains the market's driver

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Nasdaq 100 only major index to have exceeded its summer/fall highs, and until FANG momentum fades, still has potential to challenge, and exceed, its all-time high seen in 2000

** That said, with major indices fractured, and DJI - DJT spread back to its highs, volatility looks poised to pick up into year-end

** Nevertheless, momentum centered in NDX leaders including FANG group

** Add in Microsoft, with its 19 pct YTD gain, and NDX continues to power higher

** This despite Apple lagging with a tepid gain of just 5 pct for the year

** Technically, NDX all-time high at 4816.35 should be a major barrier. Chart: link.reuters.com/sem26w

** Additional levels can be found at 4828 Fibo projection and 1-year resistance line in 4900/4910 area

** Despite NDX looking to challenge its all-time high, diverging monthly RSI continues to warn the index is vulnerable

** Therefore, risk should build for a reversal in event the 4816/4910 zone is reached

** Immediate NDX fall back under 4486 then 200-DMA, now 4454, should turn its trend down again (Messaging: terence.gabriel.tr.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.