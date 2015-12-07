FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canada's Morneau says facing level of growth less than expected
#Market News
December 7, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Canada's Morneau says facing level of growth less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) -

* Canada finance minister says facing level of economic growth less than expected during the campaign; intend to keep commitment to balance budget during mandate

* Canada finance minister, asked whether will stick to promise to keep budget deficit under C$10 billion ($7.40 billion) a year, does not give direct answer

* Canada finance minister, citing lower than expected oil price, says economy will be challenged; says will continue to move forward with investments

* Canada finance minister, asked whether government is considering more stimulus than planned, says will need to be prudent with investments

* Canada finance minister says paying very close attention to price of oil; says other parts of the economy doing well, cites exports ($1 = 1.3507 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
