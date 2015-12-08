FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-U.S. extends deadline for investigating China aluminum extrusions
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-U.S. extends deadline for investigating China aluminum extrusions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration extended its Dec. 7 deadline for initiating an investigation into allegations that a Chinese aluminum extruder had been evading U.S. import duties by 45 days, according to documents filed on Monday.

* ITA determines it “shall require additional time” to initiate its investigation or issue its final ruling, citing “issues concerning key terms used in the scope of the Orders.”

* Extends deadline for issuing scope ruling by 45 days to Jan. 21, 2016. Source: Dec. 4 letter filed on ITA website on Monday, written by Robert James, Program Manager at ITA’s Enforcement and Compliance Operations office to Alan Price of Wiley Rein LLP, which filed the request for anti-circumvention on behalf of the Aluminum Extrusion Fair Trade Committee. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.