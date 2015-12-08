FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 8, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lilly says "break-even" novartis animal health products, after being added to lilly elanco unit, showing 19 percent profit margins

Reuters Staff

* Says expects synergies from purchase of novartis animal health unit to be 50 percent higher than previously expected

* Lilly says expects expanding profit margins on animal health products, helped by brands from recently completed novartis deal

* Lilly says expects to launch 7 new animal health products by early 2017 that will help fuel business growth

* Lilly says synergies from purchase of novartis animal health unit to come sooner than expected; integration going well

* Lilly previously estimated novartis deal would create annl cost savings of about $200 million within 3 years of closing purchase

* even” novartis animal health products, after being added to lilly elanco unit, showing 19 percent profit margins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
