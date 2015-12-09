FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Involuntary psych exam not grounds for Fourth Amendment suit - 1st Circuit
December 9, 2015 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Involuntary psych exam not grounds for Fourth Amendment suit - 1st Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Dec 9 -

A woman who was subject to an involuntary psychiatric evaluation cannot sue the doctor who ordered the exam for violating her constitutional right to be free of unreasonable search and seizure, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Monday.

The unanimous three-judge panel affirmed a ruling in favor of Dr. Theresa Harpold of the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health, who had ordered an examination of Louise Durand, a nurse at the department, after another co-worker expressed concerns that Durand had not been sleeping and had been hallucinating.

