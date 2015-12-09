BUZZ-Freeport-McMoRan suspends dividend, slashes spending plans

** FreePort-McMoRan shares up 1 pct premarket as energy and mining co suspends its dividend and slashes capex plans, responding to slumping commodities markets

** Suspends annual dividend of $0.20 per share, says action to provide cash savings of about $240 mln per year

** Lowers capex to $1.8 bln in 2016 and $1.2 bln in 2017 from original $2 bln plan for both years

** Says evaluating other financing alternatives, including potential sale of minority interests in certain mining assets and other actions to provide additional proceeds for debt reduction

** FreePort has been under pressure to reorganize from activist investor Carl Icahn, who is co’s top shareholder

** FCX shares have lost 71 pct YTD