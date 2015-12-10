FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Security firm's liability for guard shooting can go to trial - state court
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 10, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Security firm's liability for guard shooting can go to trial - state court

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A woman’s claims against the security firm that employed a guard who shot and paralyzed her can go to trial, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

In its unanimous decision reviving the lawsuit, Indiana’s high court held that key factual disputes about Donnell Caldwell’s role and responsibilities guarding a housing complex need to be resolved to decide whether Davis Security Service is liable for his actions. Under Indiana law, an employer can only be held liable for the misdeeds of its workers if those actions occur within the scope of employment.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1lwRgkk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.