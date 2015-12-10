Security firm's liability for guard shooting can go to trial - state court

A woman’s claims against the security firm that employed a guard who shot and paralyzed her can go to trial, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

In its unanimous decision reviving the lawsuit, Indiana’s high court held that key factual disputes about Donnell Caldwell’s role and responsibilities guarding a housing complex need to be resolved to decide whether Davis Security Service is liable for his actions. Under Indiana law, an employer can only be held liable for the misdeeds of its workers if those actions occur within the scope of employment.

