BRIEF-CMHC raising some guarantee fees it charges issuers
December 11, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CMHC raising some guarantee fees it charges issuers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada Mortgage And Housing Corp (CMHC) says raising some guarantee fees it charges issuers of mortgage-backed securities

* CMHC says revised fee structure intended to encourage the development of private market funding alternatives by narrowing the funding cost difference to government

* CMHC says guarantee fees for issuer’s 5-yr national housing act mortgage-backed securities in excess of C$7.5 billion to increase from 60 bps to 80 bps (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson and Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
