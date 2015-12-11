FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Las Vegas Sands gets TRO against online casinos
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 11, 2015 / 10:52 PM / 2 years ago

Las Vegas Sands gets TRO against online casinos

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Las Vegas granted the Las Vegas Sands Corp a temporary restraining order against the unknown owners of 15 online gambling sites that prominently feature the resort’s trademarked “Venetian” logo on their websites.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon ordered web-hosting company GoDaddy.com and internet registrar Domains by Proxy LLC to remove or disable the 15 domain names immediately and put them “on hold and lock,” preventing their transfer. The order took effect on Thursday, one day after the Sands filed the action in Nevada’s U.S. District Court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1lBPH4N

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.