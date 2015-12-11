Las Vegas Sands gets TRO against online casinos

A federal judge in Las Vegas granted the Las Vegas Sands Corp a temporary restraining order against the unknown owners of 15 online gambling sites that prominently feature the resort’s trademarked “Venetian” logo on their websites.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon ordered web-hosting company GoDaddy.com and internet registrar Domains by Proxy LLC to remove or disable the 15 domain names immediately and put them “on hold and lock,” preventing their transfer. The order took effect on Thursday, one day after the Sands filed the action in Nevada’s U.S. District Court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1lBPH4N