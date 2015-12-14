FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No rebirth for Ortho Evra suit - 6th Circuit
December 14, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

No rebirth for Ortho Evra suit - 6th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Dec 14 -

The manufacturers of the Ortho Evra birth-control patch are not liable for the stroke that a New York teenager suffered one week after starting to use the device, a federal appeals court held Friday.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected every claim in Stephanie Yates’ appeal of the January ruling that ended her case against Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries - and, with it, multidistrict litigation over the patch, which over eight years had comprised more than 1,500 cases.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Qo6h4G

