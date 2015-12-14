No rebirth for Ortho Evra suit - 6th Circuit

Dec 14 -

The manufacturers of the Ortho Evra birth-control patch are not liable for the stroke that a New York teenager suffered one week after starting to use the device, a federal appeals court held Friday.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected every claim in Stephanie Yates’ appeal of the January ruling that ended her case against Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries - and, with it, multidistrict litigation over the patch, which over eight years had comprised more than 1,500 cases.

