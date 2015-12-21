FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7th Circuit finds defamation injunction too broad in fight over 'Our Lady of America'
#Westlaw News
December 21, 2015 / 3:14 PM / 2 years ago

7th Circuit finds defamation injunction too broad in fight over 'Our Lady of America'

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Dec 21 -

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a defamation verdict and damages stemming from a battle over intellectual property rights for religious devotions and other memorabilia tied to “Our Lady of America,” the name given to a 1956 reported apparition of the Virgin Mary in Indiana.

However, the three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals struck down an injunction against Patricia Fuller, the legal heir to visionary Sister Mary Ephrem, who experienced the series of visions and Paul Hartman, a blogger who supports her.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Jo4pRS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
