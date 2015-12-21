Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Dec. 21, 2015

Dec 21 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community during the truncated holiday week. All times local.

Monday, Dec. 21

10 a.m. - A final pretrial conference is scheduled before U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan in Tiffany & Co’s trademark infringement case against retailer Costco Wholesale Corp. Tiffany claimed Costco was selling counterfeit diamond engagement rings with the luxury jeweler’s name. In September, Swain ruled that the evidence had established Costco had infringed Tiffany’s trademarks and set the jury trial, which is scheduled for Jan. 11, to determine damages. The case is Tiffany & Company and Tiffany (NJ) LLC v. Costco Wholesale Corp, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, 13-1041. For Tiffany: Erin Burns and Jeffrey Mitchell of Dickstein Shapiro. For Costco: Emma Baratta and Richard Koehl of Hughes Hubbard & Reed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QTVYE1