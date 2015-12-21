FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Justice Department puts new emphasis on prosecuting worker endangerment
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 21, 2015 / 3:14 PM / 2 years ago

Justice Department puts new emphasis on prosecuting worker endangerment

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Dec 21 -

The Justice Department’s newly announced plan to boost criminal prosecutions of worker safety violations is a positive step toward mitigating the inadequacies in workplace protection laws, worker advocates said Friday.

Violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) that lead to worker fatalities are misdemeanors punishable by a maximum of six months in jail and a $10,000 fine. Those low penalties may explain why there’s been just a handful of prosecutions for those violations each year despite the Justice Department’s commitment to protecting workers, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates said in a memo Thursday to all 93 U.S. attorneys’ offices.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1meMyHJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.