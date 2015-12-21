Justice Department puts new emphasis on prosecuting worker endangerment

Dec 21 -

The Justice Department’s newly announced plan to boost criminal prosecutions of worker safety violations is a positive step toward mitigating the inadequacies in workplace protection laws, worker advocates said Friday.

Violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) that lead to worker fatalities are misdemeanors punishable by a maximum of six months in jail and a $10,000 fine. Those low penalties may explain why there’s been just a handful of prosecutions for those violations each year despite the Justice Department’s commitment to protecting workers, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates said in a memo Thursday to all 93 U.S. attorneys’ offices.

