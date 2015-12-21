FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Stormy times ahead for cloud computing ETF
#Funds News
December 21, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Stormy times ahead for cloud computing ETF

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Cloud computing sector seeing volatility as First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund thrusts to new high at end-of-Nov, before quickly reversing to 3-month low in midst of last week’s sharp market swings

** ETF now holding to YTD gain of just 4 pct, which is somewhat surprising given top 4 holdings end-of-Nov are the FANGs

** Indeed, Facebook, Amazon.com, Netflix , and Alphabet account for just over 20 pct of TNA, but not enough to forestall overall volatility in ETF

** Today, Rackspace Hosting, 2.62 pct holding, casts a cloud as stock flirts with 5-year lows

** Although, Microsoft, a 2.91 pct holding, buoyed by Barron’s rec highlighting its prospects in the cloud

** Nevertheless, technically, SKYY 20-period volatility - close-to-close reached 3 year high given key reversal/swings of past 2 weeks, keeping risks skewed to downside. Chart: reut.rs/22kVBYJ

** Coming under $29.39 support can see ETF threaten a weekly gap fill to $28.66 even test of Sep/Aug lows in $27.38/$26.01 area

** Need to reclaim resistance in $29.82/$30.60 area, with calming volatility, to refocus on $31.71+ (Messaging: terence.gabriel.tr.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
