REFILE-BUZZ-Apple's stock set for first down year since global credit crisis

(Adds additional codes, fixes formatting) ** Shares of Apple on track for first negative year since the global credit crisis; would be only its third negative year since the dot-com bubble

** Shares on Monday up 0.9 pct at $106.98 following a selloff in recent weeks

** In 2015, shares of Apple have fallen 4.1 pct, worse than the S&P 500’s 2.5 pct decline

** If stock closes at current levels, it would be just the second time the stock has underperformed vs the S&P 500 in a calendar year since the launch of the iPhone in 2007

** Fears about slower-than-expected demand for the iPhone have clipped 10 pct from Apple’s shares in December, down 21 pct from record levels in April

** In note on Monday, BMO Capital Markets said meetings with technology supply chain companies in Asia have led it to cut estimates for Apple; Analyst Tim Long trims fiscal 2016 EPS estimate to $10.04 from $10.29, cuts 2017 estimate to $11.14 from $11.42

** BMO’s revision follows several similar estimate cuts by at least 10 analysts this month, with some analysts predicting iPhone shipments next year will fall for the first time ever