REFILE-BUZZ-Apple's stock set for first down year since global credit crisis
December 21, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BUZZ-Apple's stock set for first down year since global credit crisis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds additional codes, fixes formatting) ** Shares of Apple on track for first negative year since the global credit crisis; would be only its third negative year since the dot-com bubble

** Shares on Monday up 0.9 pct at $106.98 following a selloff in recent weeks

** In 2015, shares of Apple have fallen 4.1 pct, worse than the S&P 500’s 2.5 pct decline

** If stock closes at current levels, it would be just the second time the stock has underperformed vs the S&P 500 in a calendar year since the launch of the iPhone in 2007

** Fears about slower-than-expected demand for the iPhone have clipped 10 pct from Apple’s shares in December, down 21 pct from record levels in April

** In note on Monday, BMO Capital Markets said meetings with technology supply chain companies in Asia have led it to cut estimates for Apple; Analyst Tim Long trims fiscal 2016 EPS estimate to $10.04 from $10.29, cuts 2017 estimate to $11.14 from $11.42

** BMO’s revision follows several similar estimate cuts by at least 10 analysts this month, with some analysts predicting iPhone shipments next year will fall for the first time ever

Reporting by Noel Randewich

