Judge: $30 mln patent award against Sprint is enough
#Westlaw News
December 22, 2015 / 12:17 AM / 2 years ago

Judge: $30 mln patent award against Sprint is enough

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Dec 21 -

Patent-assertion entity Prism Technologies LLC cannot claim ongoing royalties on top of the $30 million a jury awarded it in June for infringement by Sprint PCS, a federal judge ruled on Friday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Lyle Strom in Omaha, Nebraska, rejected Prism’s claim that the verdict only covered Sprint’s past infringement and that it should also receive ongoing royalties for the life of its patents. Strom said the jury was clearly instructed that its award must fully compensate Prism for all damages, “past, present and ongoing.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1J2tnLR

