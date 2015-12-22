FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 22, 2015 / 2:07 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Brazil center-south sugarcane crush rises vs year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugarcane growers’ association Unica released sugarcane, sugar and ethanol results as of the first half of December for the 2015/2016 harvest season on Tuesday:

* The sugarcane crush in the 2015/2016 harvest season in Brazil’s center-south region rose to 581.3 million tonnes by the end of the first half of December compared with 564.4 million tonnes in same period a year earlier.

* The total crush during the first half of December was 18 million tonnes compared with 18.74 million tonnes in the second half of November.

* Center-south sugar output in the 2015/2016 season rose to 30.06 million tonnes by the end of the first half of December compared with 31.8 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Ethanol output during the 2015/2016 harvest rose to 26.6 billion liters through the end of the first half of December compared with 25.7 billion liters in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Jeb Blount, Gustavo Bontato and Stephen Eisenhammer)

