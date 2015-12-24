$11 mln award for defective ladder design withstands challenge

Dec 23 -

A brain-damaged plaintiff’s $11 million award against an international manufacturer withstood post-trial motions, as a federal judge in Illinois found the jury had sufficient evidence to find that an aluminum ladder suffered from a defective design.

The ruling on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge John Lee affirmed the June verdict in John Baugh’s lawsuit against Cuprum S.A. de C.V., of Mexico, which made the ladder that collapsed while Baugh was working on his gutters in 2006.

