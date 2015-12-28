Whole Foods' no-recording policy violates federal labor law - NLRB

Dec 28 -

Whole Foods Market Inc’s policy prohibiting employees from recording in the workplace without prior approval violates federal labor law, the National Labor Relations Board ruled on Thursday.

A divided three-member NLRB panel held that Whole Foods’ policy was too broad and could be viewed as restricting the right to record concerted activity protected by the National Labor Relations Act, such as recording images of picketing, documenting workplace hazards or capturing evidence for later use in employment-related disputes.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JcIBO9