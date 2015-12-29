FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lumber Liquidators must disclose communications with its crisis team
December 29, 2015 / 1:03 PM / 2 years ago

Lumber Liquidators must disclose communications with its crisis team

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Communications between the attorneys for Lumber Liquidators and its crisis-management team must be turned over to the plaintiffs who accuse the home-improvement retailer of selling formaldehyde-tainted products and falsely claiming they met California emissions standards, a magistrate judge ruled Monday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Jones Jr, who is handling pretrial discovery issues in more than 100 cases consolidated in multidistrict litigation in Alexandria, Virginia, ruled against the company’s claim that its attorneys’ communications with personnel at Mercury Public Affairs were protected by the attorney-client privilege or the attorney work-product doctrine.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NNRHzZ

