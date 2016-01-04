FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Case to Watch: Microsoft says Xbox plaintiffs gamed the system
January 4, 2016 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Case to Watch: Microsoft says Xbox plaintiffs gamed the system

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Jan 4(Reuters) -

Microsoft Corp is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to declare “game over” for a potential class action that alleges that the company’s popular Xbox 360 video game console has a disc-gouging design defect in a petition the court will consider this week.

Microsoft seeks to reinstate a 2012 ruling by a federal judge in Seattle, who dismissed proposed class claims. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived those claims in March, but Microsoft, in a petition for certiorari by its lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine, says the 9th Circuit should never have heard the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1mzEiSN

