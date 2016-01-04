Case to Watch: Microsoft says Xbox plaintiffs gamed the system

Jan 4(Reuters) -

Microsoft Corp is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to declare “game over” for a potential class action that alleges that the company’s popular Xbox 360 video game console has a disc-gouging design defect in a petition the court will consider this week.

Microsoft seeks to reinstate a 2012 ruling by a federal judge in Seattle, who dismissed proposed class claims. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived those claims in March, but Microsoft, in a petition for certiorari by its lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine, says the 9th Circuit should never have heard the case.

