Home builder loses architectural copyright appeal in 10th Circuit
January 5, 2016 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Home builder loses architectural copyright appeal in 10th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

Jan 5 -

A Colorado couple’s three-bedroom ranch home did not infringe the architectural copyright on a similar model offered by a custom home designer, a federal appeals court held Monday in a case of first impression for the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The unanimous decision by the three-judge panel is the first published opinion by the 10th Circuit to address infringement of architectural copyrights and the standard for determining substantial similarity of protected and accused works, according to attorney Thomas Howard, who represented the homebuyers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MQyo4Y

