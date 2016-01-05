FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lilly ceo says company has no intention of entering into a tax inversion deal, but says u.s. Needs to change tax code
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lilly ceo says company has no intention of entering into a tax inversion deal, but says u.s. Needs to change tax code

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Eli Lilly And Co

* Says could seek us, eu approvals this year of olaratumab for soft-tissue sarcoma

* Lilly says could seek us, eu, japan approvals in 2016 of baricitinib for rheumatoid arthritis

* Acting combination of empagliflozin/metformin diabetes drugs

* Stage alzheimer’s

* Lilly says share of patients taking its jardiance diabetes drug has risen sharply since favorable heart data on drug released

* Stage research

* Stage drugs that complement its existing medicines

* 70‘S range over time, but may improve with approval of new drugs, manufacturing enhancements

* Lilly ceo says company has no intention of entering into a tax inversion deal, but says u.s. Needs to change tax code

* Lilly says expects negative impact this year from growing number of patent expirations in emerging markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.