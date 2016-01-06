UCP caregivers lose appeal of overtime ruling - 8th Circuit

Jan 6 -

Caregivers who allowed their clients to rent a room or otherwise move in with them were not entitled to overtime from United Cerebral Palsy of Arkansas under federal law because they were providing companionship services in a “private home,” a U.S. appeals court ruled in a case of first impression.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals interpreted the domestic-service-employment exemption to the Fair Labor Standards Act as it stood before 2015, when the U.S. Labor Department’s controversial Home Care Final Rule of 2013 eliminating the exemption took effect. The home care rule, which requires third-party employers to pay overtime to home-care workers, is now the subject of a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court in Home Care Association v. Weil. The challengers claim the Obama administration overstepped its authority and that the new rule will make home-care unaffordable, requiring more people to be institutionalized.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JX8j4n