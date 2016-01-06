U.S. inaction on fish conservation not subject to court review - D.C. Circuit

Jan 6 -

Inaction by the U.S. government on the protection of two fish species is not subject to judicial review, a federal appeals court has held.

The ruling Tuesday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a 2013 lawsuit by conservationists and sport fishing groups against the U.S. Department of Commerce in an attempt to force the National Marine Fisheries Service to institute a plan to protect Mid-Atlantic populations of two fish species, river herring and shad.

