U.S. inaction on fish conservation not subject to court review - D.C. Circuit
January 6, 2016 / 11:38 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. inaction on fish conservation not subject to court review - D.C. Circuit

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

Jan 6 -

Inaction by the U.S. government on the protection of two fish species is not subject to judicial review, a federal appeals court has held.

The ruling Tuesday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a 2013 lawsuit by conservationists and sport fishing groups against the U.S. Department of Commerce in an attempt to force the National Marine Fisheries Service to institute a plan to protect Mid-Atlantic populations of two fish species, river herring and shad.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1n3S0hg

