Civil servant can't sue the CDC for emotional distress - 5th Circuit

Jan 7 -

A bioterrorism-preparedness worker who claims his supervisors at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrongfully fired him and set out to sabotage his career after he won reinstatement can’t sue the government for emotional distress, a federal appeals court held Wednesday.

A unanimous panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Thomas Tubesing’s lawsuit under the Federal Tort Claims Act should be dismissed, saying it is preempted by the administrative protections and appeals process set forth in the Civil Service Reform Act (CSRA).

