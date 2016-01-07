FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Civil servant can't sue the CDC for emotional distress - 5th Circuit
Sections
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Harvey Aftermath
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 7, 2016 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Civil servant can't sue the CDC for emotional distress - 5th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Jan 7 -

A bioterrorism-preparedness worker who claims his supervisors at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrongfully fired him and set out to sabotage his career after he won reinstatement can’t sue the government for emotional distress, a federal appeals court held Wednesday.

A unanimous panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Thomas Tubesing’s lawsuit under the Federal Tort Claims Act should be dismissed, saying it is preempted by the administrative protections and appeals process set forth in the Civil Service Reform Act (CSRA).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JZ9kZI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.