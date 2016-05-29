BRIEF-Suncor Energy says resuming operations after sites shut in Canada wildfire

May 29 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc

* Announced restart of operations after its facilities were shut in Canadian wildfire

* Said start-up in its base plant and MacKay river site is under way, and “initial production” is expected to be up by the end of the week

* Said Syncrude, majority-owned by Suncor, is in process of planning its return to operations

* Announced the restart began with resuming “initial production” in Firebag site last week

* Said it will move 3,500 more people in the coming week to support its return to operations