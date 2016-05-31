Week Ahead in Employment: May 31, 2015

(Reuters) -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community during the truncated holiday week. All times local.

Wednesday, June 1

8:30 a.m. - Jackson Lewis will host a breakfast seminar in Boston on preparing for the new Labor Department rule that will approximately double the salary threshold for workers to be automatically eligible for overtime pay. Speakers will include firm lawyers Brian Lewis, as well as Sheri Heller and Paul Carelis of MassPay, a payroll services and technology company based in Beverly, Massachusetts. For more information see: bit.ly/1U8BfKx.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22vpZOI