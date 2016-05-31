FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Employment: May 31, 2015
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 31, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Employment: May 31, 2015

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment community during the truncated holiday week. All times local.

Wednesday, June 1

8:30 a.m. - Jackson Lewis will host a breakfast seminar in Boston on preparing for the new Labor Department rule that will approximately double the salary threshold for workers to be automatically eligible for overtime pay. Speakers will include firm lawyers Brian Lewis, as well as Sheri Heller and Paul Carelis of MassPay, a payroll services and technology company based in Beverly, Massachusetts. For more information see: bit.ly/1U8BfKx.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22vpZOI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.