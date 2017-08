DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

June 2 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 850,000 // CORPORATION SERIES 2016 (AMERICAN 06/06 AIR, JFK PROJECT) AMT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2021 TERM: 2026, 2031

Day of Sale: 06/07 COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 800,000 MIG 1/SP-1+/F1+ 2016-17 TAX AND REVENUE 06/06 ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

Day of Sale: 06/08 HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 513,915 Aa2/NR/AA TOLL ROAD SENIOR LIEN REVENUE 06/06 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York REMARK: Serials: 2019, 2021-2036

Terms: 2041 & 2047

Day of Sale: 06/09 IDAHO TAN SERIES 2016 WEEK OF 500,000 MIG 1/SP-1+/ MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2007-2017

Day of Sale: 06/07 METROPOLITAN WATER RECLAMATION WEEK OF 432,000 /AA+/AAA DISTRICT OF GREATER CHICAGO 06/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS - 2016 SERIES A GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS - 2016 SERIES B GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT BONDS - 2016 SERIES C (GREEN BONDS) GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT BONDS - 2016 SERIES D (GREEN BONDS) GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS (ALTERNATIVE REVENUE SOURCE)- 2016 SERIES E (GREEN BONDS) GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT BONDS (QUAL ENERGY CONSERVATION BONDS - DIRECT PAYMENT) - 2016 TAXABLE SERIES F (GREEN BONDS) ILLINOIS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/07 NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 425,690 Aa2/AA+/NR CORPORATION MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING 06/06 REVENUE BONDS (SUSTAINABLE NEIGHBORHOOD BONDS) $179,900M 2016C-1 (FIXED RATE) $33,270M 2016 C-2 (TERM RATE) $212,520M 2016 E (FIXED RATE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2050 REMARK: ROP: 6/8

Day of Sale: 06/09 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA WEEK OF 421,780 Aa1/AA/AA (WASHINGTON D.C.) GENERAL 06/06 OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2018-2036 CABS: 2041

Day of Sale: 06/07 THE PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 349,270 Aa1/AA/ BONDS, SERIES A OF 2016 AND 06/06 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES B OF 2016 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 06/07 RIVERSIDE COUNTY OF CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 340,000 // 2016 TAX AND REVENUE ANTICIPATION 06/06 NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: RATING: TBD

Day of Sale: 06/08 PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION SR WEEK OF 300,000 A1/NR/ REV A1 OF 16 06/06 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/08 SAN DIEGO COUNTY WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 295,000 // SERIES 2016A (GREEN BONDS) AND 06/06 SERIES 2016B MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2026-2038

Day of Sale: 06/08 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 220,000 A1/A+/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 06/06 JOHN MUIR HEALTH - REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/08 TEXAS UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 215,000 // BOARD OF REGENTS 06/06 SERIES 2016D MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2026

Day of Sale: 06/08 PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA SEWER SYSTEM WEEK OF 202,735 NR/AA/AA- REVENUE REFUNDING OBLIGATIONS 06/06 SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/08 LOWER COLORADO RIVER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 189,655 NR/A/A+ TRANSMISSION CONTRACT REFUNDING 06/06 REVENUE BONDS (LCRA TRANSMISSION SERVICES CORPORATION PROJECT), SERIES 2016 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: RATINGS: STABLE OUTLOOK

Day of Sale: 06/08 PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION SR WEEK OF 140,000 A1/NR/ REV A2 OF 16 06/06 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/08 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 137,940 Aa1/AA+/AA+ FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS 06/06 SERIES 2016A FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2020-2031 TERM: 2036

Day of Sale: 06/07 MCALLISTER ACADEMIC VILLAGE LLC WEEK OF 119,400 A1/AA-/NR REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 06/06 ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY HASSAYAMPA ACADEMIC VILLAGE PROJECT SERIES 2016 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2020-2039

Day of Sale: 06/08 WISCONSIN CENTER DISTRICT WEEK OF 101,490 // APPROPRIATION REVENUE BONDS 06/06 (MILWAUKEE ARENA PROJECT) 2016 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 06/09 THE CITY OF CLARKSVILLE TENNESSEE WEEK OF 90,860 // WATER, SEWER AND GAS REVENUE 06/06 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 06/07 SCHOOL BOARD OF HERNANDO COUNTY, WEEK OF 87,000 /AA/ FLORIDA 06/06 FLORIDA MASTER LEASE PROGRAM REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SERIES 2016A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UNDERLYING: //A+

Day of Sale: 06/08 SAN DIEGO COUNTY WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 86,840 // SUBORDINATE LIEN WATER REVENUE 06/06 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 06/07 CITY OF WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 82,545 /AA+/AA+ 2016 LEASE REVENUE BONDS 06/06 (WEST HOLLYWOOD PARK PHASE 11, WERLE BUILDING 2009B (REFUNDING) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/09 INDIANA HOUSING AND COMMUNITY WEEK OF 79,690 Aaa/NR/AAA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY SINGLE FAMILY 06/06 MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 2016A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/08 WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS WEEK OF 74,555 A3/A/ WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE BOND 06/06 SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 06/09 SUMNER, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 72,360 Aa1/AA+/ SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/06 PIERCE COUNTY UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2035 INSURANCE: WASHINGTON SCHOOL BD GUARANTEE REMARK: UL Aa3/AA-

Day of Sale: 06/08 KENTUCKY HOUSING SERIES 2016A WEEK OF 72,000 // MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2040 REMARK: PAC

Day of Sale: 06/07 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY FIRST WEEK OF 70,090 // LIEN WATER UTILITY REVENUE BONDS 06/06 SERIES 2016A (CITIZEN ENERGY GROUP PROJECT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 06/09 HOBART BUILDING CORPORATION WEEK OF 67,190 /AA+/ AVPT FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS 06/06 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2016-2029 REMARK: (ST INTERCEPT)/A UNDERLYING STABLE MAINE HEALTH & HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 62,475 A1//AA FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 06/06 SERIES 2016A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP: 6/7

Day of Sale: 06/08 LANSING SCHOOL DISTRICT, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 60,000 /AA-/ INGHAM, EATON & CLINTON COUNTIES 06/06 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS SERIES I MICHIGAN MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 06/07 WISCONSIN CENTER DISTRICT WEEK OF 59,415 // SENIOR DEDICATED TAX REVENUE BONDS 06/06 SERIES 2016 A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 06/09 THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 55,455 A1/NR/NR AT WILMINGTON REFUNDING LIMITED 06/06 OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2016 STUDENT HOUSING PROJECTS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2021-2038

Day of Sale: 06/07 CITY OF WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA WEEK OF 50,315 // SPECIAL OBLIGATION BONDS (POLICE 06/06 PENSION FUNDING PROJECT) TAXABLE SERIES 2016A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 06/08 CITY OF BURLESON, TEXAS WEEK OF 44,045 Aa3/AA/ (JOHNSON AND TARRANT COUNTIES) 06/06 $33,910M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2016 $10,135M COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2016 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES COMMISSION OF WEEK OF 42,000 // MONTGOMERY COUNTY 06/06 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 2016 SERIES A (NON-AMT) & 2016 SERIES B (AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/08 CALIFORNIA INFRASTRUCTURE AND WEEK OF 41,905 /A-/ ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BANK 06/06 SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte TERM: 2026

Day of Sale: 06/08 MAINE STATE HOUSING WEEK OF 40,000 // SERIES 2016B-1 06/06 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2046 REMARK: PAC

Day of Sale: 06/08 PORT OF VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 40,000 /A/ REVENUE AND REFUNDING 06/06 **********TAXABLE********** MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland

Day of Sale: 06/08 CITY OF LEWISVILE, TEXAS WEEK OF 36,110 /AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND 06/06 IMPROVEMENT BONDS & WATER SEWER BONDS & TAX NOTES MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2032

Day of Sale: 06/06 BANNING UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 36,000 /A/ (RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 06/06 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 06/08 NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 35,000 Aa2// CORPORATION 06/06 MULTI-FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: STRUCTURE: TBD

Day of Sale: 06/08 CUMBERLAND COUNTY MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 34,490 //BBB+ AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/06 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 (DIAKON LUTHERAN SOCIAL MINISTRIES PROJECT) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2033 TERM: 2039

Day of Sale: 06/07 LAKEVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 30,000 /AA-/ CALHOUN COUNTY 06/06 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 06/08 UTAH HOUSING CORPORATION WEEK OF 29,000 NR/NR/ TAX-EXEMPT MORTGAGE-BACKED 06/06 SECURITIES (TEMS) SERIES E (G2) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/07 ADAMS COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 28,940 /A-/ QUINCY SCHOOL DISTRICT #172 06/06 SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/08 PEORIA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT #11 WEEK OF 28,000 /AA-/ OF MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA 06/06 GO SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2022-2036

Day of Sale: 06/08 UTAH HOUSING CORPORATION WEEK OF 27,000 NR/NR/ TAX-EXEMPT MORTGAGE-BACKED 06/06 SECURITIES (TEMS) SERIES F (G2) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/07 PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA STREET & WEEK OF 26,170 NR/AA/AA HIGHWAY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 06/06 SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/07 IDAHO HOUSING & FINANCE ASSOCIATION WEEK OF 25,000 NR/NR/ TAX-EXEMPT MORTGAGE-BACKED 06/06 SECURITIES (TEMS) SERIES E (G2) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/07 SCRANTON-LACKAWANNA HEALTH & WEEK OF 24,975 /A-/ WELFARE AUTHORITY 06/06 UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA REVENUE BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2023-2037 MCALLEN WATER AND SEWER WEEK OF 23,125 // TEXAS 06/06 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/08 SPARTA AREA SCHOOLS WEEK OF 22,700 /AA-/ KENT & OTTAWA COUNTY, MICHIGAN 06/06 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS SERIES I MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 06/06 ADAMS 12 FIVE STAR SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 21,570 Aa3// COLORADO 06/06 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland

Day of Sale: 06/08 MAINE ENDWELL CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 20,765 NR/UR/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 06/06 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2025

Day of Sale: 06/08 CITY OF BOERNE, TEXAS WEEK OF 19,765 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/06 SERIES 2016 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2017-2034

Day of Sale: 06/07 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 19,187 Baa2// AGENCY EMMANUEL COLLEGE ISSUE 06/06 2016 A REVENUE BONDS TAX EXEMPT 2016 B REVENUE BONDS (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) (GREEN BONDS) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 06/09 SEDGWICK COUNTY USD NO. 262 GO WEEK OF 18,000 NR// SERIES 2016 06/06 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2036

Day of Sale: 06/07 DRY CREEK JOINT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 18,000 Aa2/AA-/

DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 06/06 /EXP/ 2016 REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/08 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 16,765 NR/NR/ CHARTER SCHOOL 06/06 GAN OCEAN CHARTER SCHOOL SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/08 CITY AND COUNTY OF SAN FRANCISCO WEEK OF 16,105 Aa3/AA/AA CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 06/06 (WAR MEMORIAL VETERANS BUILDING SEISMIC UPGRADE AND IMPROVEMENTS) SERIES 2016A (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2033

Day of Sale: 06/07 REDFIELD, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL WEEK OF 15,455 /A/ DISTRICT 56-4 06/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Dougherty & Company, LLC, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2036 REMARK: RATING (STABLE)

Day of Sale: 06/08 LORSON RANCH METROPOLITAN DISTRICT, WEEK OF 15,295 /BBB+/ COLORADO 06/06 LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BNDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver CITY OF MELBOURNE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 15,100 Aa2//AA WATER AND SEWER REFUNDING REVENUE 06/06 BONDS, SERIES 2016B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 06/07 PAJARO VALLEY WATER MANAGEMENT WEEK OF 15,000 // AGENCY, CALIFORNIA 06/06 WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/09 SANGER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 15,000 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 06/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2012, SERIES C MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/07 BURLINGAME ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 15,000 Aa2//AA+ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 06/06 EXP/ / 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/09 MOUNT DIABLO UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 14,000 Aa3// DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 06/06 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 1 SERIES 2016 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/08 TORRINGTON GO REFUNDING SERIES 2016 WEEK OF 12,500 NR/AA-/ CONNECTICUT 06/06 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2030

Day of Sale: 06/09 MINNEAPOLIS REVENUE YMCA OF GREATER WEEK OF 11,720 Baa1/NR/ TWIN CITIES 06/06 SERIES 2016 MINNESOTA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2031

Day of Sale: 06/07 BRAXTON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 11,325 NR/AA-/ PUBLIC SCHOOL REFUNDING 16 06/06 WEST VIRGINIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2029

Day of Sale: 06/08 ST. LOUIS MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 11,000 /A/ CORPORATION 06/06 (TAXABLE & TAX-EXEMPT REVENUE BONDS) MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2026 JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 10,825 /AA/ ROAD SALES TAX DISTRICT NO. 1 06/06 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2018-2027 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: (/A-/)

Day of Sale: 06/08 MEDICAL LAKE, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 10,000 NR/AA+/ SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/06 SPOKANE COUNTY UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2028 INSURANCE: WASHINGTON SCHOOL BD GUARANTEE REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 06/07 LIBERTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 10,000 // SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/06 SPOKANE COUNTY UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Denver SERIAL: 2021-2035 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 06/09 CLARION AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 // (CLARION COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA) 06/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia FLOWING WELLS UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,800 // DISTRICT OF PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA 06/06 GO SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2029 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 06/09 SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 9,040 Aa2/NR/NR HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO 06/06 VARIOUS PURPOSE (LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION), SERIES 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2037

Day of Sale: 06/07 FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,000 // DISTRICT #117 UNLIMITED TAX 06/06 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 TEXAS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: BBB+

Day of Sale: 06/08 GATEWAY REGIONAL METRO DISTRICT GO WEEK OF 8,775 NR/AA/ REF SERIES 2016 06/06 COLORADO MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2045 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION

Day of Sale: 06/09 COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 8,665 Aa2/NR/NR SCHOOL DISTRICT #73.5 (SKOKIE) 06/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2016A, BANK QUALIFIED MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2020-2027

Day of Sale: 06/07 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 465 WEEK OF 8,270 A1// COWLEY COUNTY, KANSAS (WINFIELD) 06/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2017-2023

Day of Sale: 06/07 GREATER CLARK COUNTY SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,145 // BUILDING CORP FIRST MORTGAGE 06/06 SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 06/09 LA PAZ IDA EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 7,995 /BB/ AUTHORITY REVENUE, ARIZONA CHARTER 06/06 SCHOOL SOLUTIONS (CSS) ALBUQUERQUE SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE (ASE) AND TAXABLE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago TERM: 2020, 2046

Day of Sale: 06/08 HUTTO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,941 /AAA/ TEXAS 06/06 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 06/07 BELLEVUE UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,800 // CALIFORNIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/06 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 06/07 CECIL TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 7,520 // (WASHINGTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA) 06/06 GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE BONDS SERIES OF 2016 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED UNITED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,410 // INDIANA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/06 SERIES A&B OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 06/08 ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 7,400 Aaa/NR/NR

AUTHORITY MULTI FAMILY HOUSING 06/06 REVENUE BONDS (PASS-THROUGH) (WOODLAND TOWERS) SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/07 THE COUNTY OF WARREN, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 6,920 // COUNTY COLLEGE REFUNDING BONDS, 06/06 SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York GETTYSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 6,520 /AA/ MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY GUARANTEED 06/06 SEWER REVENUE BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2029 INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP MONTGOMERY COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,340 Aa3/NR/NR DISTRICT NO. 60 OF MONTGOMERY 06/06 COUNTY, TEXAS (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN MONTGOMERY COUNTY) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/07 TOWN OF MIDDLETOWN, RHODE ISLAND WEEK OF 6,150 // BANK QUALIFIED 06/06 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2028

Day of Sale: 06/09 DENTON COUNTY FRESH WATER SUPPLY WEEK OF 5,895 // DISTRICT #10 SERIES B UNLIMITED 06/06 TAX REFUNDINIG BONDS SERIES 2016 TEXAS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: A-

Day of Sale: 06/07 LAKEVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 5,345 /AA-/ CALHOUN COUNTY, REFUNDING BONDS 06/06 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/08 MATHIS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,330 NR/A+/NR TEXAS 06/06 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016, BANK QUALIFIED MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2037 CITY OF FORT SCOTT, KANSAS WEEK OF 4,740 A2// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/06 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2036 TERM: 2041, 2045

Day of Sale: 06/07 CITY OF BRIDGEPORT, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,715 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/06 SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston

Day of Sale: 06/08 NIXA PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEEK OF 4,620 /AA+/ CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MISSOURI 06/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016B MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2025-2029 INSURANCE: MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PRGM REMARK: Underlying A+

Day of Sale: 06/09 NIXA PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEEK OF 4,500 /AA+/ CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MISSOURI 06/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City INSURANCE: MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PRGM REMARK: Serials: 2019-20 and 2025-29

Day of Sale: 06/09 STEWART COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,500 Aa1// GEORGIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/06 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta REMARK: 8/1/2036

Day of Sale: 06/07 CITY OF REDWOOD, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 4,305 // COMMUNITY FACILITY DISTRICT NO. 06/06 2010-1 (ONE MARINA) SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/08 DELAWARE ACADEMY CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,255 NR/A+/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK BANK QUALIFIED 06/06 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2023

Day of Sale: 06/07 SOUTHEASTERN MINNESOTA MULTI-COUNTY WEEK OF 4,055 // HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 06/06 CONSISTING OF: $1,255M HOUSING DEVELOPMENT GROSS REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (GOODHUE COUNTY APARTMENT PROJECTS) SERIES 2016A $2,800M HOUSING DEVELOPMENT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (GOODHUE COUNTY, MINNESOTA GENERAL OBLIGATION--GOODHUE COUNTY APARTMENT PROJECTS), SERIES 2016B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 06/08 VILLAGE OF CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, OHIO WEEK OF 3,785 NR// VARIOUS PURPOSE (LIMITED TAX 06/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION) IMPROVEMENT BAN SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: 06/22/17

Day of Sale: 06/07 WEST RANCH MANAGEMENT DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,500 A3// UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 06/06 SERIES 2016 TEXAS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/07 EDCOUCH-ELSA ISD, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,495 // MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED TORRINGTON BANS WEEK OF 3,300 NR/SP-1+/ SERIES 2016 06/06 CONNECTICUT MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis TERM: 2017

Day of Sale: 06/09 CITY OF LAKE ELSINORE WEEK OF 3,000 Aa2// COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 06/06 NO. 2006-1 1A-CC (SUMMERLY) SPECIAL TAX BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee CARLISLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,000 // CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2016 (LIMITED TAX) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 06/07 DENTON COUNTY FRESH WATER SUPPLY WEEK OF 3,000 // DISTRICT #10 SERIES A UNLIMITED 06/06 TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 TEXAS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: A-

Day of Sale: 06/07 CITY OF LAKE ELSINORE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 3,000 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 06/06 NO. 2006-1 1A-CC (SUMMERLY) SPECIAL TAX BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/07 LAKE COUNTY, OHIO UTILITIES BOND WEEK OF 2,820 NR/NR/ ANTICIPATION NOTES 06/06 SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/07 ROOSEVELT COUNTY, MONTANA WEEK OF 2,780 NR/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/06 SERIES 2016 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2026

Day of Sale: 06/08 LA PRYOR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,215 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/06 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2036 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 06/08 WEST TRAVIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 2,145 // UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 6 (TRAVIS 06/06 COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/09 TOWN OF SEYMOUR, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 1,706 // MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 06/07 MADISON GO REFUNDING SERIES 2016 WEEK OF 1,650 NR/AA/ MAINE 06/06 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 06/08 LIBERTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 1,325 // SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/06 SPOKANE COUNTY UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2021 REMARK: Taxable

Day of Sale: 06/09 TOWN OF GUILFORD, NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,135 NR/UR/ BANK QUALIFIED 06/06 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 06/08 VILLAGE OF FAIRPORT, NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,000 NR/UR/ BANK QUALIFIED 06/06 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 06/09 MINNEAPOLIS CHARTER SCHOOL LEASE WEEK OF 510 NR/NR/ REVENUE BONDS 06/06 HIAWATHA ACAD SERIES 2016B MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 8,810,819 (in 000's)